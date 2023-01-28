Princess Amalia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima arrived at Flamingo Airport on Bonaire on Friday afternoon (local time). The royal family will begin a tour of the Caribbean part of the Netherlands on Saturday. King Willem-Alexander flew the queen and princess in himself on the government plane.

The royal couple and their eldest daughter arrived on Bonaire on Friday afternoon. From the island, they will travel to Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba to introduce Amalia to the Caribbean part of the Netherlands. The royal family and Secretary of State Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations and Digitization) were welcomed by island governor Edison Rijna, among others. The King extended a friendly hand upon his arrival.





The trip will last a total of two weeks and will focus on the history of slavery, climate change and culture on the islands. In this way, the heir to the throne can familiarize herself with the Caribbean, just as her father did at the age of 19.

In principle, the Princess of Orange would have regular lectures at the University of Amsterdam in the coming weeks, but the university has announced that most subjects are not compulsory and that exceptions can be made for compulsory subjects. According to the Government Information Service, the trip was planned "in good consultation" with the university.

