Due to climate change, the winter in the Netherlands is becoming almost one day shorter every year, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

The meteorological institute looked at average temperatures in the climate periods 1961-1990 and 1991-2020. It found that temperatures in the Netherlands were higher in every month of the latter period. The average monthly temperature in 1991-2020 was 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than in 1961-1990.

The temperatures in the coldest quarter of the year (91 days) in the 1961-1990 climate period only occurred on 63 days in the 1991-2020 climate period.

“In 30 years, the period with winter temperatures has, therefore, become 28 days shorter, almost one day a year,” the KNMI said.