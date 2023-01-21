Anti-apartheid activist Sietse Bosgra died on January 8 at the age of 87. News of the death was determined by obituaries his immediate family placed, and others in various newspapers.

Bosgra co-founded the Angola Committee in 1961, which supported the fight against colonizing nation Portugal, and later also supported freedom fighters in Mozambique and South Africa. The Angola Committee was renamed Komitee Zuidelijk Afrika (KZA) in 1976, which focused on freedom movements in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The organization also raised a significant amount of money for the ANC, the long-outlawed anti-apartheid movement in South Africa led by Nelson Mandela. The KZA was incorporated into the Netherlands Institute for Southern Africa, which has been part of ActionAid since 2012.

The anti-apartheid activist later shifted his focus to the Middle East. He especially tried to draw attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bosgra also campaigned against the Dutch police training mission in Afghanistan. The mission started in 2011 and lasted for several years.