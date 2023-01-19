Two men, heavily under the influence of alcohol, left a Shetland pony tied to a terrace in Den Bosch on Monday evening. One of them was Sjors Pardoel, a CDA city councilor in the municipality of Maasdriel, Brabants Dagblad reported.

The pony was left outside, tied to a table on the terrace of the grand cafe Carras on Korenbrugstraat. The men went inside the restaurant to get something to eat and drink. The restaurant’s manager called the police when the men left without paying the bill or taking the pony with them.

Several police officers and the Animal Ambulance responded to the scene. While they were there, the men returned to pay the bill. They wanted to take the pony with them, but the Animal Ambulance stopped them because they couldn’t prove who owned the animal.

Animal Ambulance workers covered the pony in a warm blanket and spoiled her with some carrots before taking her to a safe space. They’re trying to find her owner. “Fortunately, the animal has not suffered from the adventure. But this is, of course, unacceptable, as every normal thinking person would know,” the animal welfare organization said on Facebook.

The police told Brabants Dagblad that the animal “will now further assess this case to see if and what we can do with this under criminal law.”

Pardoel has been on the Maasdriel council since last year’s elections. He was elected with preferential votes. “The Brabants Dagblad has tried several times in vain to get a response from Pardoel,” the newspaper wrote.