The Netherlands will send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mark Rutte promised this during a meeting with United States President Jo Biden in the White House on Tuesday. The U.S. and Germany already announced they would send Patriot systems to Ukraine.

The Netherlands intends to join the initiative of Germany and the United States to send Patriots to Ukraine, Rutte said. “It’s not quite a done deal yet,” Rutte said later in conversation with the media. “I hope it can be done soon.” The delay has to do with training and equipment.

The Patriot missile system can shoot ballistic missiles, helicopters, and airplanes out of the sky. The Netherlands has had the Patriot since 1987. Last year, a Dutch Patriot unit was deployed to Slovakia shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. The weapon systems have previously also been deployed in Israel and Turkey.

Ukraine has been asking for air defenses for some time. Russia frequently bombards the country with missiles and drones, often targeting Ukraine’s electricity network. On Saturday, a Russian missile hit another apartment building in Dnipro. According to the latest figures, the strike killed 44 people. Twenty people are still missing.

The Dutch Patriots have recently been modernized. It is a complicated system, and Ukrainian soldiers will likely need months of training to master it. According to the U.S. media, training for Ukrainians will begin next week at a U.S. army base in Oklahoma.

The Netherlands is releasing 2.5 billion euros this year to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian invaders. The vast majority of the amount is intended for military aid. The Netherlands previously sent armored howitzers, anti-aircraft missiles, armored vehicles, ammunition, and radar equipment to Ukraine.

Rutte praised American support for Ukraine. “I am convinced history will judge in 2022 if the United States had not stepped up like you did, things would have been very different with the struggle of Ukraine and Russian aggression,” the Dutch Prime Minister said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciates the Dutch support in fighting Russian troops in his country. On Twitter, he thanked Rutte for his intention to deliver a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. “It greatly improves Ukraine’s air defense, and protects our cities and people from Russian missile terror. We value the Netherlands’ support in countering the aggressor. Together we’re moving towards a common victory!”

Chip machine exports to China

Rutte and Biden also talked about the American desire to limit the export of chip machines to China. Rutte thinks that these consultations “reach a good outcome.”

In October, the U.S. government took unilateral measures to limit the export of highly advanced semiconductors and related technology to China. American companies can no longer supply this technology to China, and American citizens can’t collaborate with China on this.

The measure affects the Dutch company ASML, among others. Washington wants to further limit the export of chip machines by the Veldhoven-based company to China. The export of the most modern chip machines to China has been on hold for a few years, but Biden wants to also stop the export of older devices with DUV technology.

China now has the world's second-largest economy, and under Xi Jinping's leadership, Beijing is taking a much more assertive stance. The Americans fear that the Chinese can use chips from old ASML chip machines for military purposes. The Netherlands understands the objections but also has significant economic interests in China. Last year, trade between the two countries amounted to 73 billion euros.

“Basically, as the West, you want to maintain your technological leadership. You want to prevent them (chips) from being used in defense,” Rutte said after the meeting at the White House. But you also have to ensure that value chains are not disrupted too much because that can have significant consequences for the economy, the Prime Minster added.

World Economic Forum next

Today, one day after the visit to Biden in Washington, Rutte and Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Ministers Sigrid Kaag of Finance and Kajsa Ollongern of Defense will also travel to the 53rd edition of the WEF today.

Heads of government, Ministers, civil society organizations, journalists, and top business executives gather in the Swiss ski resort for one week a year. There are speeches, conferences, and sessions. But above all, there is networking. A lot happens behind closed doors.

Rutte will participate in three sessions in the two days he’ll attend the WEF, including about Ukraine and the energy transformation. According to his spokesperson, the Dutch Prime Minister also has a series of meetings with other heads of government and representatives from the business community. He’ll leave the WEF on Thursday evening.

A total of seven members of the Rutte IV Cabinet will go to Davos this week. In addition to those mentioned above, these are Ministers Karien van Gennip of Social Affairs and Employment and Liesje Schreinemacher of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen of INfrastructure.

Queen Maxima will also be at the WEF on Wednesday and Thursday. She travels to Davos in her role as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Financing for Development.