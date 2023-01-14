During his regular weekly press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it is "also ultimately a choice" for people to believe in conspiracy theories. About 1 out of every 5 people in the Netherlands believes that a small group of people are secretly behind the important decision in world politics. When asked about that on Friday, Rutte said the total is "a lot," but he also said the Cabinet plays a modest role in countering the popularity of conspiracy theories. "I wouldn't know what else to do."

In the European Social Survey, 17 percent of the Dutch people surveyed said they agree with the statement that groups of scientists "twist, fabricate or withhold evidence" in order to mislead the public. In some other European countries, the percentage of people sensitive to conspiracy theories is even higher. Yet there are also concerns in the Netherlands about the popularity of these theories. "The dissemination and standardization of such theories can lead to the commission of extremist and even terrorist acts," wrote the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism in the latest threat assessment.

Next week, the prime minister will travel to Davos for the World Economic Forum, which is often at the center of major conspiracy theories. That will not make a difference in how Rutte will approach the conference in Switzerland, he said.

A conspiracy theory often describes collusion or subterfuge happening behind the scenes. The theories often refer to a secret elite that distort or conceal facts in order to achieve their own goals. When asked, Rutte indicated that the coronavirus crisis may have been a driver of conspiracy theories. He said he finds it relevant to determine how the popularity of such theories can be explained.

Rutte does wonder to what extent the figures correspond to reality. He thinks there is a difference between the answer to a question about a conspiracy and "what people, sometimes without knowing it themselves, feel and experience deep down." He said there is a need to be careful with drawing conclusions based on the figures.

Although he is concerned about the "nonsense" some people believe in, Rutte "does not want to frenetically beg, 'Oh don't believe them.' I also feel a little too good for that." It is also not the task of the Cabinet alone to combat the theories, the prime minister believes. "The only thing you can do as a government is to communicate as clearly as possible." But in a free society, he said, it is someone's own choice to "believe in it or not," Rutte said several times during his press conference on Friday after the Council of Ministers meeting.