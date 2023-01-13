Gert-Jan Segers is stepping down as parliamentarian and the political leader of the coalition party ChristenUnie. He will hand over party leadership to Mirjam Bikker on Tuesday and step down as a member of parliament a week later.

Segers was a member of parliament for ten years, seven of which as party leader and political leader. Twice he managed to force participation in a government, both times as the smallest party in a coalition with VVD, D66, and CDA. The party is proud of the results achieved under his leadership, particularly in the areas of climate and social security.

In a letter to party members, Segers wrote that work in parliament had asked a lot of him and his family. “Politics in The Hague is a greedy profession.” It is one of the reasons he is stopping now. “We have always held each other in these ten years, but it is also good for us as a family to put a point to that now and have more time for each other again.”

Segers also said he finds it “beneficial” to make room for someone else at this point. He said he only stood as a candidate in the previous elections “because I knew there was a capable and driven successor on the list who could take my place.”

Bikker will take over as party chairman and the new political leader of the ChristenUnie. The parliamentary seat Segers leaves behind will go to Nico Drost. He previously stepped in for Stieneke van der Graaf during her maternity leave. Eppo Bruins, who was above Drost on the election list, decided not to take the seat in the Tweede Kamer.

The new party leader is “incredibly grateful” to her predecessor for the time they worked together. “It is a privilege to work with him, and we will miss him.”

Party chairman Ankie van Tatenhove said that Segers’ “drive, involvement, and individuality” will be missed. “At the same time, I am happy that we have a successor ready with Mirjam who is knowledgeable, knows what she stands for, and goes for what she believes in.”

“It was an extraordinary privilege to work closely with him in the Kamer, during formations, and during Cabinet periods,” Deputy Prime Minister Carola Schouten responded to Segers’ departure. “After his departure from The Hague, a dear friendship remains. I wish him a lot of inspiration in what comes his way now.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte responded on Twitter that The Hague is losing “an anchor” with Segers’ departure. He characterized Segers as “solid, reliable, and responsible.” According to Rutte, he led his party that way and is like that as a person. “I look back with great warmth on our long collaboration, and I wish his successor Mirjam Bikker all the best.”