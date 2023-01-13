Amateur club Spakenburg won against FC Groningen (2-3) in the second round of the KNVB Cup, knocking the Groningen club out of the tournament. FC Groningen captain Mike te Wierik could hardly find words for the disgrace, saying the Eredivisie club should be “ashamed,” NU.nl reports.

“We let our coach and our fans down hard. If you see how many people come to this match on their Thursday evening, I fully understand their frustration. I think it’s outrageous,” Te Wierik said.

The defeat against Spakenburg is a new low for the crisis at FC Groningen. The poor results already cost coach Frank Wormuth his job, and now the fans’ anger is gunning for technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus, who failed to find a replacement for Wormuth.

Spakenburg was even 0-3 ahead of FC Groningen at one point. “It’s great for the guys from Spakenburg, but we should be ashamed of ourselves,” Te Wierik said. “This one hits hard. I’ve never lost a match like that. At the moment, I have no idea how I’m going to sleep like this.”

Te Wierik only has a few days to pull himself and his team together. On Sunday, they face leader Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Due to the mediocre results, Groningen is only just above the relegation line in the Eredivisie. “We have to repair it very quickly now. Otherwise, we will sink further into the swamp. Then it will be very difficult to get out,” Te Wierink said.