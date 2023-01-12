Over half of the energy suppliers are too difficult to reach, according to an investigation by the consumers’ association Consumentenbond among 32 companies. They don’t have a telephone customer service or an email address where customers can send their questions.

The Consumentenbond pointed out that the rules for these companies were tightened in May last year. “They must provide at least an email address and telephone number to their customers in a clear and understandable way.”

Fourteen of the energy companies studied did not have an email address for customers, and four did not have a telephone number. Another two companies only provided a number if customers asked for it in the chatbot. “That’s too unclear.”

The Consumentenbond carried out this study in response to “a flood of complaints” from consumers. “There is a lot of unrest among consumers due to the ever-changing and high energy prices and the price cap for energy. That raises questions, but consumers tell us that they cannot get them to their supplier,” said Concumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar.

The association called on energy suppliers to expand their contact options and “finally comply with the legal requirements.”