When a rocket goes to space, it is usually launched from a well-known launch site like Cape Canaveral (United States), Baikonur (Khasakstan), or Kourou (French Guiana). But on Monday, satellites will be brought into orbit around the earth from Western Europe for the first time. The launch will take place south of Ireland, above the Atlantic Ocean. Its glow may also be visible from the Netherlands if locals look southwest.

Virgin Orbit, a space company owned by businessman Richard Branson, carries out the mission. Branson is trying to sell tourist flights to space with another company, Virgin Atlantic. In those flights, the astronauts are in a craft that hangs under an airplane. They take off together, and the plane drops the spacecraft in the air. Then the rocket motors turn on and begin the launch.

Monday’s first launch of satellites should happen the same way. A Boeing 747 named Cosmic Girl is due to take off in southwest England at around 11:15 p.m., Dutch time. It will release a rocket, the LauncherOne, over the Atlantic Ocean. That should happen around midnight. The rocket then flies south, towards Spain and Portugal. The LauncherOne continues nine satellites from seven customers, which must be delivered to orbit around the earth.

The residents of Zeeland should be the first able to see the launch. About five minutes into the mission, the rocket should emerge above the horizon there. In the next few minutes, the rest of the Netherlands should also be able to see the launch, as long as clouds and tall buildings don’t get in the way.

The mission is called “Start me up,” after a song by the Rolling Stones. The band has released albums in the past on Virgin Records, the record company founded by Branson.