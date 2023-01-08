Those interested in the brand new and more affordable solar car from Dutch electric car manufacturer Lightyear can now get on the waiting list. The Brabant-based company recently announced that at the CES technology fair. How the car will look exactly is still unclear, as the manufacturer has only released a silhouette of the car.

According to Lightyear, the volume model will have five seats and stand slightly higher on its wheels, similar to an SUV. The car is expected to be able to travel 800 kilometers on a full battery charge.

The Dutch electric car manufacturer stated that its new model aims to democratize the electric vehicle market and will emit half as much CO2 as comparable cars because of the solar panels This way, buyers save money, said CEO and Co-Founder Lex Hoefsloot. "Charging will be even easier, more environmentally friendly and more affordable than it already was.”

According to Hoefsloot Lightyear 2 “will fast-track our mission of delivering clean mobility to everyone, everywhere. This is the first EV that allows consumers to prioritize sustainability, without compromising on practicality.”

The second production model is expected to cost less than 40,000 euros, appealing to a much wider audience than the Lightyear 0, the first luxury model costing more than 250,000 euros.

Lightyear planned to put their newest model, which like its bigger brother has solar cells that allow it to partially recharge itself, into production by the end of 2025. Several leasing companies and car parts suppliers have already ordered 21,000 units of the new model.