National police chief Henk van Essen supports a criminologist's call earlier this week for more research into the underlying reasons behind rising youth crime. Van Essen called the phenomenon "a very disturbing development," he said on the television program WNL Op Zondag.

According to the police chief, juvenile crime is not increasing in the Netherlands, but more serious offenses are being committed. "Where young people used to start with shoplifting and climb the ladder of crime, 'entry-level' crime is much stronger today. They start with just a house or street robbery," said Van Essen, who also pointed out that young people can get weapons "extremely easily."

The police can be expected to maintain order on the streets, but "it's really about the phase before that. What makes these young people carry such weapons?," Van Essen asked. Like an Erasmus University criminologist, Van Essen believes the motivations of young people should be studied. While he believes it has to do with the glorification of violence and threats on social media, further investigation could provide more insight, the police chief explained. "Repression without prevention is endless," said Van Essen, who called on parents, schools and youth workers to help find solutions.

The police chief was also invited to appear on the television program as the National Police celebrated its 10th anniversary. Although Van Essen said there is a great "need for replacement" in the police, meaning many vacancies and therefore sometimes less ‘blue’ on the streets, he is still satisfied. "I think the National Police has really proven itself after 10 years. International cooperation, scaling, deploying colleagues where they are needed, for example during the pandemic, that would not have been possible with 25 corps. And another thing: The Dutch police is never finished."