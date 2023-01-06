A Dutchman died while base jumping with a wingsuit in Switzerland on Wednesday. The victim was 44-year-old Jarno Cordia, an experienced wingsuiter who had already completed thousands of jumps, his friends and family confirmed on social media.

The Swiss police said that the man died in the mountains near Lauterbrunnen on Wednesday, AD reported. He had jumped from the jumping point Hig La Mousse and crashed several times against a rock wall for unknown reasons. First responders could do nothing for the man.

On Facebook, Cordia’s sister wrote that “a leap of faith” in Switzerland became his last. The social media site is flooded with posts from friends, family, and businesses, expressing their shock and sadness at his death. They describe him as the “pioneer of the wingsuiting community” and one of the most experienced wingsuiters in the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not comment on Cordia’s death on Thursday evening, according to AD.