It is still the middle of winter, but the hay fever season of 2023 has already started, according to Weeronline. Due to the mild weather at the end of December and the very mild turn of the new year, the first alder and hazel trees and shrubs have already bloomed.

The recent rain means that few people sensitive to the pollen from these trees will suffer from complaints. However, when it is dry, symptoms can arise, according to the weather website.

In the coming period, the alder and hazel trees will continue to bloom due to the mild weather. It should still be rather mild this week with high temperatures of about 12 degrees Celsius, according to Weeronline. Next week the afternoon temperature will be around 8 degrees, and during most of those nights the mercury will not drop below 5 degrees. Normally at this time of the year it is about 6 degrees during the day and the temperatures at night are around freezing point.

Despite the high temperatures, the weather will feel more autumnal this week, according to the weather website. There will be many cloud fields, and significant wind marked by many periods of rain. The rainy moments are good news for people who are allergic to alder and hazel pollen, as the air is essentially washed clean.

According to Weeronline, quite a few people suffer from alder and hazel pollen allergies, but even more people are allergic to birch pollen. This tree normally blooms in April and spreads pollen which can trigger strong allergic reactions. Of all trees in the Netherlands, birch causes the most complaints among people who suffer from hay fever.