A circus performer was seriously injured Wednesday evening after falling up to 15 meters while performing a stunt. “Our artist is responsive and no longer in life threatening danger,” Kerstcircus Haarlem said in a statement posted just before midnight.

The accident happened during the Wheel of Death act as part of the Christmas circus at the Reinaldapark in Haarlem. He fractured several ribs, and was still being evaluated to determine if he suffered other injuries. He was in a great deal of pain, the circus said, and was going to be examined for internal injuries and fractures. “Rest is needed before the doctors can do their jobs.”

In a brief update on Thursday morning, the circus said, “several rib fractures” were found during a check-up. The organization added, “We do not yet know everything either.”

“He wasn’t bleeding, but you never know if it is okay internally,” circus director René Duursma told NH Nieuws. His name was not revealed, but Duursma said, “It's a man we know well, he's been with the circus for about ten years."

According to illusionist Hans Klok, who was set to perform with the circus, the performer fell roughly 15 meters to the ground. Klok told Shownieuws he was in his dressing room at the time of the “very tragic” accident.

“Now we have to wait and see,” he added. “Let’s hope it goes well.”

Emergency services dispatch records show an ambulance was first sent to the scene just after 8:45 p.m. A trauma team was also sent there by helicopter at the same time, followed by a firefighter crew minutes later.

There were many people in the audience at the time of the incident, including children. Victim support services were being arranged for them to help cope with the “nasty event” that they witnessed, the circus said.

Upcoming shows will continue as planned. The circus has been operating for about 30 years. For the remainder of this season, they will produce two or three shows daily, with the run scheduled to end on January 8.