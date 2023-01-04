Strong wind likely caused a wind energy turbine to break apart and crash to the ground in Zeewolde, Flevoland local safety officials said. The incident happened along the Eemmerdijk on Wednesday morning when a warning was in effect for strong sustained winds and gusts in neighboring regions.

Brandweer aanwezig bij geknakte windmolen aan de Nekkeveldweg. pic.twitter.com/05PyCAd1pK — Brandweer Flevoland (@brandweerflevo) January 4, 2023

“Nobody was injured in the incident,” firefighters said on social media. “Debris is lying in the field and along the Eemmerdijk.”

The shaft snapped, and the top of the windmill came crashing down, including the rotor, a spokesperson told ANP. The debris was scattered over an area of several hundred meters. Firefighters said traffic was being allowed to continue through the area, though AD said a bike path was blocked.

The newspaper said parts landed on the verge of the road and against the dike. According to ANP, the roadway was restricted to local traffic at times.

The wind turbine is about 20 years old, reported AD. The other windmills along the dike will also be inspected as a result of the accident.

Our technical crew is “on their way and will soon investigate the exact cause. We are now discussing how to get rid of the mill. At the moment the wind is too strong to do that in a safe way,” said Geertjan Veenstra of the Flevoland Security Region to AD.