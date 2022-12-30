Police investigating a report of an armed robbery in Enschede found the body of a 41-year-old man. Area residents said they believed the man suspected of the robbery was shot with his own gun, according to RTV Oost.

Investigators were unable to confirm the circumstances that led to the shooting on Thursday, a day after the incident. Records show police were dispatched to a robbery on the same street, Oostburgweg, at about 3:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they discovered the deceased man, and a resident in the area was arrested on suspicion of involvement in his death," police said in a statement. In a press release, police refused to identify the age of the suspect, as he was previously identified as a resident. As such, it would be too easy to determine their identity, police said.

The suspect was still in custody and being questioned on Thursday. A forensic investigation at the home was ongoing, and police were still canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.