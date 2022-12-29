A mandatory negative coronavirus test for people traveling from China is a good idea if that rule is implemented across all of Europe, said prominent virologist Ab Osterhaus. Currently, travelers from China have to complete a coronavirus test on arrival in Italy, but the Dutch Ministry of Health has said it does not intend to implement new restrictions at this time.

The amount of people infected with coronavirus is rising rapidly in China, especially since the government has lifted nearly all restrictions. According to Osterhaus, it is to be expected that this wave will partly find its way to Europe. It is also easier for new variants to arise when the virus is circulating so strongly.

But Osterhaus is not expecting big problems for Europe. "We are in the tail-end of the pandemic. We have built up a suitable herd immunity." That means that many people are better protected against the virus due to vaccination or because they have already been infected. If a new variant were to pop up, we could expect more coronavirus cases, but the virologist points out that this also happens regularly with the flu. "And we don't implement these kinds of measures with that either."

Despite this, the measures against passengers traveling from China should be taken under consideration, he said. A negative test for people who arrive on a plane from that country is the most logical option, Osterhaus thinks.

"We have plenty of experience with that." A test on arrival is trickier, "because what do you do if 10 percent of the flight tests positive?" Most important is that any new rules apply to all of Europe because somebody wanting to travel to Italy from China could, in theory, travel to a different European country first, and then cross the border without a test.

Good agreements about the conditions are also important, like the maximum period of validity for a negative test. But if measures are to be taken, it has to happen now.

"You should not hold meetings about this for the next three weeks."