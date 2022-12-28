The Netherlands generated nearly one-sixth more renewable energy this year than in 2021, saving about 1,6 billion cubic meters of gas, according to Energieopwek, which tracks green energy production. There was more solar energy in particular, but the share of wind energy also increased. The additional generation is equivalent to the total consumption of the provinces of Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe and Overijssel combined.

Furthermore, the number of solar panels this year was a quarter higher than last year. There are now 2 million homes equipped with solar panels, compared to 1,5 million last year. One-third of owner-occupied homes and one-sixth of public housing now have solar panels on their roofs. In addition, there were more hours of sunshine, resulting in solar panels generating 40 percent more electricity.

Moreover, wind energy grew by 17 percent. There were more wind turbines, but also slightly more wind than in 2021. 41 percent of the energy consumed in the Netherlands is now generated sustainably, compared to last year, when it was only one-third of all electricity.

In general, generating energy is not just about electricity, but about all energy consumption, including heat and transport. Electricity currently accounts for 20 percent of energy consumption in the Netherlands, but this share will increase as industry, transport, cooking and heating become increasingly electric.