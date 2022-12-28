A large piece of a wind turbine was blocking part of the junction between the A1 and the A50 near Apeldoorn on Wednesday morning. The tower pillar was being transported and came loose, a Rijkswaterstaat spokesperson said.

The part of the wind turbine was being removed as of 7 a.m. That process will take until about noon, the infrastructure agency expected.

The situation concerns the connecting road between the A50 to Arnhem and the A1 from Hengelo to Apeldoorn. Traffic can turn around at Voorst and at Apeldoorn-Zuid.

Repair work must be carried out after salvaging the piece of the wind turbine. "Given the low traffic volume, we do not expect too much traffic disruption", Rijkswaterstaat said.