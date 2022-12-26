King Willem-Alexander spoke "nice words" in his Christmas speech about the government's apologies for the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ involvement in slavery. His speech was praised by Linda Nooitmeer from NiNsee, the national institute for the history of Dutch slavery, Rabin Baldewsingh, the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, and Dagmar Oudshoorn, the chair of the former Slavery History Dialogue Group.

In his Christmas speech, the king followed up on the apologies that Prime Minister Mark Rutte offered on behalf of the government last Monday. “No one now is to blame for the inhumane acts that were perpetrated on the lives of men, women and children,” said the king. “But by honestly facing our shared past and acknowledging the crime against humanity that was slavery, we are laying the foundations for a shared future.” He said the coming commemorative “will hold our attention,” and pledged he and Queen Maxima will “remain involved.”

Linda Nooitmeer was impressed by the speech, she said in an initial reaction. "I thought it was a very nice message. The king referred to the apologies, to the ‘crime against humanity’ and to descendants of people who lived in slavery. He also indicated that the commemoration year in 2023 has the attention of the Royal Family. I was pleased to hear that."

The king's overall message, “Let's keep holding on to each other, even in intense times with strong emotions,” touched Nooitmeer.

"It is very important to embrace this history together,” Nooitmeer said.

Rabin Baldewsingh found the emotion of the king's words to be noteworthy. "In the end, this is what it's all about. It was really a very connecting speech." As an example, Baldewsingh mentions the way in which the king used the impact of the slavery past to call on people to join in and participate. According to the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, it is "really great" that the king underlined the apologies that Rutte has previously expressed with his words. "I am very happy with these connecting words. It came across as very sincere. I think an important foundation has been laid for reconciliation towards the memorial year."

Dagmar Oudshoorn, is the director of Amnesty International Netherlands in addition to having chaired the Slavery History Dialogue Group. Oudshoorn also described the king’s words as being both beautiful and drawing connections. “I think the speech is very important for the descendants of enslaved people." According to her, the king's words mainly reflected what the advisory body stated in its report 'Chains of the Past'. "We have a shared past and we must also move towards a shared future."

Next year, from July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2024, will be the Commemoration Year of Slavery Past. Extra attention will be paid to this throughout the kingdom. King Willem-Alexander will be present at a memorial in Amsterdam on July 1, 2023, marking the 1873 total abolition of slavery.