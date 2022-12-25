Two armed men raided a home on Noordplein in Rotterdam on Saturday evening. Around 8 p.m., the two robbers entered the home with several adults and three children present there at the time.

The two men, dressed in black and with some sort of mouth guard providing disguise, threatened those present with a firearm. There were no physical injuries, the police said. The robbers took belongings including money from the home.

Shortly after, the police combed the entire neighborhood with several units. A helicopter also hovered over the area for some time.

Nevertheless, the authorities were unable to track down the two suspects. Police called on people who saw or heard anything to come forward.