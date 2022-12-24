The person who fell into a deep pit on the Gansstraat in Utrecht on Saturday morning was rescued. The fire brigade as well as the so-called height rescue team, specialized in rescuing people from hard-to-reach places, pulled the fallen person out of the 5-meter deep pit in a cemetery in the Watervogelbuurt in Utrecht.

In the strange accident, the person fell into a so-called charnel pit, a collective grave for bones used when the original graves were cleared.

According to the Utrecht Security Region, the person has been transferred to an ambulance. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.