250 personnel from the Marechaussee, the branch of the Dutch military that handles border security and other police duties, are to protect more people in the public political sector in the future. The new unit will now also focus on personal security of ministers, judges, public prosecutors and lawyers. The extended protection came about because the Marechaussee was under pressure as more and more people needed to be secured.



This is because threats from terrorist circles, which the Marechaussee say have always existed, were joined by threats from criminal circles, they told KMarMagazine.

In addition, increasing unrest in society, for example in connection with Covid-19 and the farmers protests, and a general hardening in society also play a role. Furthermore, the unit can also be deployed abroad if necessary.

Currently, the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service of the National Police is still mainly responsible for personal protection at home. The first group of this new unit will begin training in January and will consist of members of the military police themselves. The goal is to train a total of five classes in 2024 and 2025.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Justice and Security has earmarked millions of euros for the National Police, the Public Prosecution Service, the NCTV and the Marechaussee to further strengthen the Surveillance and Security system.