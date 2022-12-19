The consequences of the staff shortage at national Dutch railway NS were most noticeable in September. During that month, in which major adjustments were also made to the timetable, it was too busy and crowded on an average of 180 rush-hour trains per week. This does not include busy trains due to unexpected circumstances that took place on the day itself, such as a collision or a disruption, according to the NS year-end review for 2022.

In October and November, the situation on NS routes improved by using extended trains. During those months, the average number of overcrowded rush hour trains fell to an average of 90 per week, the transport company said. The chance of there being an available seat during rush hour should be at about 96.5 percent for the whole of 2022 once the year comes to a close.

The NS also expects that 91.5 percent of passengers will have arrived on time over the entire year, compared to 94.4 percent in 2021. With the timetable for 2023, which started on 11 December, the NS believes it will be able to better serve its customers despite reductions in service.

"In September, the Netherlands went back to school and to work. It was precisely in that month in which many people were counting on the NS that we made a false start by underperforming," said Wouter Koolmees, head of the NS. The figures hide stories of travelers who suffered from cancellations and too-full trains, and of colleagues who worked under high pressure, he said. "At the same time, the resilience of the NS is great and we ran a slightly better train service in October and November."

The forecast also shows that the "travel growth" started again in March, in which the last coronavirus measures disappeared, such as the mandatory face mask rule. However, growth has stagnated, the transport company noted. The NS currently transports 20 percent fewer passengers than before the coronavirus pandemic. This is mainly because more people are working from home.

It is also notable that the travel pattern has changed. Tuesdays and Thursdays are especially busier than the other days of the week.

The year-end review is based on provisional figures for the months January to November and a forecast for December. Final figures will follow in February 2023 in the NS annual report.