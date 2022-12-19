A large fire raged in an office block at the Burgemeester Schalijlaan in Capelle aan den IJssel, Zuid-Holland on Monday morning. An NL Alert was sent due to the amount of smoke that the fire produced.

In the alert, people living nearby were warned to stay away from the smoke and to close their doors and windows. The building has been evacuated, said the authorities in the Rotterdam area.

Traffic by De Burgemeester Schalijlaan and the Hoofdweg was blocked due to the fire and the amount of smoke generated.

Fire fighters were working hard to tackle the blaze.