A Shell filling station near Rotterdam Central Station which has been in existence since the 1930s has been converted to an all-electric charging station. Located on Hofplein, it is Shell’s first fully electric station in the Netherlands.

The station is what the company now calls a Mobility Hub, and pledged that several more will be introduced in time. “Customers can charge their electric car at one of 12 fast chargers,” Shell said in a statement. Charging time should take between 20 to 30 minutes.

To renovate the Hofplein location, which is about a half-kilometer away from Central Station, Shell dug out the underground petrol and diesel tanks, and got rid of the old fuel pumps. The company said it also wants to participate in making the inner-city area greener.

The Mobility Hubs will eventually allow customers access to rental electric vehicles, including bicycles, scooters, and cars. A Shell representative said the company had several partners for future locations, including Q-Park.