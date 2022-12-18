NOS football commentator and Head of Football at Arno Vermeulen is shocked by the reports of behavior that may have crossed boundaries in the editorial office of NOS Sport. Vermeulen said he does not know the stories himself and felt troubled by the news, he told the NPO Radio 1 program De Perstribune.

"I think it's really terrible. I have had a stomach ache all weekend from this. The only thing I hope is that we will soon get clarity on what we are talking about. I don't know either," said the 62-year-old commentator. "You now have to determine, and that will happen really soon, what the extent is and what is going on. Then you can do something about it."

Vermeulen h said he does not know if he is to blame. "That, of course, is a question you ask yourself. I really have no idea. I would also like to know what will come out of such an investigation."

The commentator then continued that he nevertheless believes he has never crossed a line himself and therefore is not worried. "The most important thing is that this turmoil in the editorial staff has to be tackled. So I'm super happy that we asked that question."

In response to the article in the Volkskrant about abuses at the talks show De Wereld Draait Door, NOS asked its own staff whether such incidents had occurred within its own company. Several reports subsequently came in, the broadcaster announced on Friday.

An external confidential adviser is now taking stock of "the nature and impact of the signals". After that, the NOS will decide whether further steps are necessary.