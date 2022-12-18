The meteorological institute KNMI warns that there is a chance of slipperiness due to black ice on Sunday afternoon. Therefore, the KNMI has a code orange warning in place for the entire Netherlands.

On Sunday evening, a precipitation area will move from southwest to northeast across the country. However, the precipitation on a frozen surface can lead to slipperiness. This is expected to last for several hours and then gradually disappear, according to the weather institute.

In Zeeland, in the southwest of the country, the warning applies on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Groningen, in the northeast, code yellow is only provided from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday morning.

In recent days, code yellow has been issued more often due to the wintry weather. Last Thursday, code orange even applied due to treacherous slipperiness.

However, it is expected that warmer air will enter the Netherlands from Monday morning and the frost period will end.