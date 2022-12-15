From next year, Pride Amsterdam will continue as Queer & Pride Amsterdam. Queer Amsterdam and the Pride Amsterdam Foundation will jointly organize the 13-day-long event focused on being more diverse and inclusive to marginalized groups in the community, the city of Amsterdam announced.

“For 27 years, Pride has played an important role in the emancipation of the LGBTQ+ community. It stands for being who you are and loving who you want,” the city of Amsterdam said. That won’t change, the city stressed.

But over the past years, part of the community expressed a need for modifying portions of the event. “For example, more attention is needed for various groups that have to fight extra hard for representation, recognition, emancipation, and safety,” the city said. “With this new formula, we hope that Queer & Pride will become even more of an event where everyone feels welcome and recognizes themselves.”

The two foundations will each have a week to incorporate their vision into the program. Queer Amsterdam will organize the first week, from July 22 to 28, focused on anti-discrimination, solidarity with marginalized groups in the community, and celebrating the variations of queer and trans identities.

The Pride Amsterdam Foundation is responsible for the second week of the event. It will pay plenty of attention to emancipation, culture, sports, film, religion, and debate, as well as offer lots of room for getting together and celebrating. The event will conclude with the famous Canal Pride parade on August 5 and the closing party on Dam Square.

The Andreas Cultuurfonds, which has been partly responsible for the cultural programming during Pride in recent years, has joined the collaboration and will continue to be a co-organizer for the event.