Customs authorities intercepted a total of 1,279 kilograms of cocaine in Vlissingen on Wednesday. Officers found the drugs, with a street value of over 95 million euros, in two containers, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

Both containers came from Ecuador and were transported to Vlissingen via the port of Antwerp. Both contained bananas destined for a company in Vlissingen.

In the first container, customs officers found 150 packages of cocaine, each containing one kilogram of the drug. The second container had 38 bales with 1,129 kilograms of cocaine, also packaged in 1-kilogram batches.

The authorities destroyed the drugs and launched an investigation. The OM does not believe that the Vlissingen company the bananas were destined for was involved in the cocaine trafficking.