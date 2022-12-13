Health insurance premiums have risen by an average of 61 percent since 2006, according to the comparison website Pricewise. Since the introduction of the current healthcare system, the average health insurance premium went from 85.58 euros per month to 137.42 euros per month next year.

Until 2006, the Netherlands had a healthcare system in which the health insurance fund covered people who earned less than a certain amount, and people who made more were privately insured. Since 2006, everyone has had the same basic insurance with one of the commercial health insurers, and they can opt for additional insurance.

Since the introduction of the new system, basic insurance has become more expensive almost every year, according to Pricewise. There was only a decrease in 2008 and 2014. Because healthcare costs increase every year, the insurance premium must also increase. In 2023, the aging population, the increase in the number of chronically ill people, and more expensive treatments and medicines will push premiums higher, according to Pricewise. Higher wages in healthcare and high energy costs also play a role.

The nominal healthcare premium is a government guideline that indicates what insurers should charge their policyholders to cover the costs. Next year, the nominal premium is 1,649 euros or 137.42 per month. Insurers can deviate from this. The cheapest basic premium next year is 122.95 euros per month, while the most expensive costs 156.50 euros per month.