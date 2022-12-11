Police arrested people in several cities during riots following Morocco's victory over Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals. In Rotterdam, the police arrested 14 people, in Amsterdam there were 13 arrests. In The Hague there were four, as well as in Utrecht.

In Rotterdam, the riot police had to intervene in the vicinity of the Kruisplein and police horses were used to disperse the remaining crowd. The Rotterdam police made several arrests for setting off heavy fireworks and detained someone who could not identify himself. Another person was also arrested for committing public violence.

In Amsterdam, there was unrest in several places. According to the police, the large group of partying football supporters included a small group of rioters "who ruined it for their fellow Amsterdammers."

Heavy fireworks were thrown, people danced on cars and rocks were thrown at the police. "This no longer has anything to do with celebrating a party," said the police, who do not rule out further arrests.

The disturbances in the capital were on Tussen Meer where an emergency order was declared. Everyone had to leave the area and a German water cannon was deployed.

On Mercatorplein and in Amsterdam Oost near Molukkenstraat, the atmosphere was very grim at times, according to the police. In Amsterdam Oost, the riot police acted, after which a large group of rioters left the intersection of Insulindeweg and Molukkenstraat.

In the Schilderswijk district of The Hague, an emergency order was declared, allowing the arrest of persons who refused to comply with police directions. The police called on those present in the vicinity of the Vaillantlaan to leave. People took to the streets en masse after the World Cup match won by Morocco against Portugal. Around 10.45 pm, the police stated that it seemed to be quiet again around the Vaillantlaan.

The riot police was also deployed in Utrecht, on the Moskeeplein in the Lombok district of Utrecht after unrest had arisen there. Police there are not ruling out several arrests.

In Amersfoort, the festivities proceeded in a good mood and no arrests were made, the police tweeted.