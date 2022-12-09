The Italian drug lord, Raffaele Imperiale, has begun collaborating with investigators in Italy, according to Parool. Imperiale, also notorious in the Netherlands, has past connections to Ricardo Eduardo R.V., better known as “Rico de Chilean,” and alleged crime boss Ridouan Taghi.

Imperiale, 48, was picked up in Dubai in August. He has reportedly given four extensive statements to authorities since then.

Imperiale and Taghi allegedly collaborated while ruling over a massive cocaine trafficking ring. The two spent time together in Dubai, until Taghi’s arrest there. Taghi is currently on trial in an extensive case in the Netherlands involving multiple homicides, attempted murders, and assassination plots. Prosecutors have demanded life in prison against him, though his attorney called for a full acquittal.

He was also connected to Rico de Chilean, who was arrested in Chile in 2017 as part of a Dutch money laundering case. He was convicted four years later of running both a laundering operation for the illicit gains from the criminal underworld, and an assassination ring.

When his Italian villa was raided in 2016, authorities found two stolen paintings by Vincent van Gogh, ANP reported.