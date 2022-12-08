The Formula 1 race calendar will include a stop in Zandvoort in 2024 and 2025, organizers announced on Thursday. The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the schedule in 2021 after a 36 year absence. Max Verstappen, who has won the driver’s championship two years in a row, was victorious at the two most recent F1 races at the Noord-Holland circuit.

“We are here to stay,” the organizers said in a statement. “After countless historic races at the circuit of the dunes, Formula 1 left the Netherlands for 36 long years. But it was worth the wait since that long wait made our comeback even greater.”

The 2023 stop in Zandvoort will not happen until 27 August, but tickets have already sold out. “These two new editions also mean good news for the many fans who were not able to obtain their allocated ticket for the Dutch Grand Prix 2023,” the organizers said. Over 1.5 million tickets were requested for the 2023 race, leaving many out in the cold.

This group will be first on the list for the 2024 race, before tickets are distributed to other parties.

“We are looking forward to the next editions. With great races in which the Dutch fans now can enjoy two Dutch drivers in Formula 1,” said the race’s sporting director, Jan Lammers. Aside from Verstappen, who races for Red Bull, Nyck de Vries has signed a deal to become a regular driver. He made the switch, leaving Mercedes-AMG Petronas as a a reserve driver to be a full-time driver with Alpha Tauri.

Organizers also pointed out the 65 to 70 million euro economic impact the race has on the greater Amsterdam area.