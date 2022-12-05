The Dutch Ice Sculpture Festival 2022, the largest of its kind in Europe according to the organizers, is opening in Zwolle on December 17th. Artists are hard at work creating their ice sculptures. Another ice sculpture event, Cool Event Scheveningen, has already opened at the Scheveningen pier.

The theme of the Dutch Ice Sculpture Festival in Zwolle this year is “What a wonderful world.” “After a long time of Corona insecurity, fear, and loneliness, it is time again to enjoy the beautiful things in life together,” the organizers said. According to them, Covid-19 has caused people to respect and admire the world more. “We have learned that many things cannot be taken for granted. We want to embrace the world again. The Ice Sculpture Festival wants to show how beautiful the world is.”

According to the organizers, the “best ice artists from all over the world” are getting ready to display their works in a 1,200-square-meter cold hall from December 17 to March 5. They’ll use 550,000 kilograms of snow and ice to create artwork up to 6 meters high. “Special light effects with light, sound, and decorations will make the images even more magical.”

Can’t wait until next Saturday? The Cool Event Scheveningen is already underway on the Boulevard, next to the Scheveningen Pier. The theme is Art in Ice, and visitors can see sculptures ranging from childhood icon Nintje to Johannes Vermeer’s Milkmaid recreated in ice. Ice artists used 5,000 kilograms of ice and 3,000 kilograms of ice to create 21 sculptures in an isolated tent of 450 square meters.

The Cool Event Scheveningen will run until January 22.