Kerkrade got the first snow of the season. The Limburg town woke to falling snowflakes and cars covered in the white stuff. Parts of Limburg may even have a white Pakjesavond, according to Weeronline. The ANWB expects the evening rush hour to start earlier than usual today as people rush to get home in time for the Sinterklaas gift-giving evening.

Zuid-Limburg, in particular, may get some more snow this afternoon. Temperatures in the area will hover around zero, so there’s a solid chance of the landscape turning into a beautiful white backdrop for Sinterklaas’s gift delivery.

The rest of the country can expect dreary and cold weather for Pakjesavond, with temperatures 5 degrees or lower. That makes it slightly warmer than the weekend, and with less wind. “But that doesn’t mean pleasant weather to be outside because there is regional drizzle to make it water cold,” Weeronline said.

The ANWB expects an earlier evening rush hour on Monday due to Sinterklaas traffic - people will hit the road earlier to celebrate Pakjesavond. The evening rush hour will start at 3:00 p.m. instead of 4:00 p.m. and peak at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m. The travelers’ association expects no extra problems due to weather or road works.