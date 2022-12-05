Tickets for Oranje’s upcoming match against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar are now on sale, the Dutch football association KNVB announced. Princes range from 300 to 1,550 Qatari riyal, which converts to 78 to 402 euros.

Tickets can be bought from FIFA in four price categories, converted to 402 euros, 273 euros, 195 euros, and 78 euros, with accessible seats selling at the lowest price level. The match will be played in Lusail Iconic Stadium, which seats 80,000 people.

But once FIFA sells out of tickets on the regular market, people wanting to attend the match will be forced to pay exorbitant prices if they want to press their luck on the resale market. Single tickets scattered around the stadium were selling at a starting price of 700 euros on some top ticket resale websites.

That gets you into the stadium. Getting to Qatar will cost a bit more. Price comparison websites show that the cheapest available nonstop flights from Schiphol to Doha on Thursday with a return on Saturday are selling for 1,600 euros on Qatar Airways. The same itinerary on KLM will cost over 1,900 euros.

Accommodation in Qatar ranges between 95 euros per night for the absolute minimum, quickly skyrocketing to a staggering 4,750 euros per night for the most expensive room.

Travelers visiting Qatar for the World Cup need to apply for a Hayya Card to enter the country. That is currently free of charge, though some organizations offer assistance in the process for priority case fees of about 50 euros.

Those who can’t fit such amounts into their budgets but still want to get the full football World Cup vibe can watch the match on large screens at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The KNVB is organizing this Huis van Oranje event.

The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.