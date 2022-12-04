Representatives from over 85 organizations held a solidarity demonstration in The Hague on Saturday for the activists of Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) who were attacked by rioters in Staphorst last week. The demonstrators also spoke out against racism and right-wing extremist violence in The Hague.

Demonstrators from Kick Out Zwarte Piet and observers from Amnesty International were attacked on 19 November at the exit to Staphorst on the A28. They were pelted with eggs, objects were ripped from their cars, and the activists' cars were shaken and damaged. The rioters had set up the blockades in response to the planned protest against Zwarte Piet.

About 250 people participated in the demonstration on Saturday, according to Platform Stop Racisme, one of the initiators.The march went from the Lange Vijverberg towards the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The anti-racism activists said they resent the fact that Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz has not spoken out more forcefully against the violence that is often used against them during demonstrations.

"Minister Yeşilgöz denies the structural nature of the violence faced by activists protesting against Zwarte Piet," said Noël van Veen of Platform Stop Racisme. "Both from the extreme right and by the police. The failure of the police in Staphorst is not an isolated case." The activists want the minister to better protect their right to demonstrate.