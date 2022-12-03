The Dutch Cabinet’s intention to block Bulgaria’s accession into the Schengen Area was met with irritation by the eastern European Union member state. According to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Bulgaria has not yet met two demands referring to the improvement of the rule of law in Bulgaria and the fight against corruption in the country. Furthermore, Bulgaria has not yet met the Schengen Area's technical requirements, says Rutte.

The Netherlands is one of the few countries that still opposes Bulgaria's entry into the zone where people can travel freely without crossing through a border control. One remark in particular by Prime Minister Rutte has met with much criticism. Rutte alleged that it is possible for migrants to cross the Bulgarian border illegally for 50 euros. "I am not saying that this will happen, but I would like it explicitly stated that this will not happen," Rutte said.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev later reacted on Twitter, writing, "Recently, three Bulgarian police officers protecting the external border were killed. Today Prime Minister Mark Rutte made the unacceptable claim that people can cross this border for 50 euros. Instead of European solidarity, you get Bulgarian cynicism".

In a conversation with the Dutch Prime Minister, Radev said that "EU member states should base their decision on accession on the established criteria for Schengen membership and not on other considerations," reports the Bulgarian news agency Novanite.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra, the the decision on countries’ candidacy was made "in a strict but fair manner." However, the Netherlands will agree to the accession of Croatia and Romania.

Excluding Bulgaria from Schengen is not in the interest of the European Union and does not contribute to common efforts to meet the security challenges and severe economic crisis in Europe," Radev told Rutte, according to Novinite.

The expansion of Schengen is on the agenda for a meeting of top EU leaders on 8 December, where unanimous approval by EU ministers is needed for a country to join. If the Netherlands votes against accession, Bulgaria will not be allowed in to the zone. Therefore, the pressure on the Netherlands will be increased, said Eric van der Burg, the Dutch state secretary for the country’s asylum and migration policy.

When speaking to reporters on Friday, Van der Burg, added, "You can also simply resist the pressure. It's quite simple: if you abide by the agreements and meet the criteria, you are welcome in Schengen," reports NOS.