There are considerably fewer home buyers than a year earlier. That has brought a return to conditions and clauses that potential buyers can put in contracts to cancel a deal, reports De Hypotheekshop.

In recent years, buyers have often agreed to omit these resolutive conditions because the sellers’ market meant there were many bids to choose from when making a deal

According to De Hypotheekshop, the number of home buyers is currently about a quarter lower than a year ago. That also offers space for first-time home buyers. Because of a decrease in people outbidding each other, buyers can agree on reservations, such as a provision to secure financing, or clause that buyers can pull out after an inspection.

The majority of buyers are again using the financing condition, observed the mortgage intermediary. Buyers have also seen the average amount of time they have to secure financing rise from four to six weeks.