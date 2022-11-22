The Dutch production Kabam! by IJswater Films won at the International Emmy Awards, the awards for the best TV programs made outside the United States. The Dutch drama was nominated in the Kids: Live-Action category. The prestigious awards were presented for the 50th time on Monday evening (US time). Broadcaster KRO-NCRV and producer IJswater Films said on Monday they were proud that their youth-focused television series won the award.

The KRO-NCRV series focuses on children’s fears. In ten short stories, a different student from Mr. Mo’s (Idriss Nabil) class tells about a fear they have. The series wants to show “that everyone is afraid sometimes” and that solutions can often be found. Kabam! is directed by Elisabeth Hesemans. The series competed against productions from Singapore, Australia, and Mexico at the gala. The ceremony took place at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York.

"First of all, it is worth giving a very big compliment to the creators of the series and the colleagues from our Drama department. It's a special achievement to be the only Dutch entry to win such a major television award and a wonderful confirmation of the quality of toddler and youth drama from KRO-NCRV and the NPO in general," the broadcaster said when asked.

IJswater Films called it "fantastic" news. "Super this international recognition about the special theme of our youth drama series; young children tackling their fears through fantasy," said the producer.

This is not the first International Emmy for the Netherlands. Previous awards went to the film Het Zakmes, actors Pierre Bokma and Maarten Heijmans, actresses Bianca Krijgsman and Maryam Hassouni, and the TV program De Grote Donorshow. Peter R. de Vries also took home the award in 2008 for his report on the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.