The Cabinet will allocate another 1.6 billion euros next year to help various Ministries deal with the rising costs caused by high inflation, sources told De Telegraaf. A large chunk of the money will go to schools and swimming pools.

The Ministry of Education will receive 375 million euros extra to help with schools’ higher energy bills. Swimming pools will get 156 euros to help pay the energy bills for heating the pools and keeping their doors open.

€300 million is reserved for municipalities and provinces that have run into problems. The Ministry of Justice and Security will get an additional 100 million euros, as will the Ministry of Defense.

These new amounts are noted in the Autumn Memorandum, which is expected to be officially released on Monday. According to the Telegraaf’s sources, it paints a grim picture of the government’s income and expenditure.