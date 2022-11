November 20 marks the first official moderate frost of this fall and even made it possible for people to go to the skating rink in Winterswijk. From 8.15 a.m. skaters could get on the ice. According to Weeronline and Weer.nl, the temperature dropped to -6.5 degrees at the national meteorological institute KNMI in De Bilt, Utrecht, on Sunday morning.

The first official moderate frost falls very early, normally this happens on average around December 24. There is moderate frost when the temperature is at least -5.0 degrees.

The last time it came to moderate frost in De Bilt was almost a year ago, on December 22, 2021.

The first local moderate frost was already measured In Eelde, Drentheon, on Saturday evening where the temperature dropped to -5.1 degrees at 9.20 pm.

Verslaggever @teunvanderpoel is in #Winterswijk op de schaatsbaan die vanmorgen openging. Hij maakte deze foto's. pic.twitter.com/QvAihtE9Ob — Omroep Gelderland (@OmroepGLD) November 20, 2022

In the night from Saturday to Sunday it became coldest in Twente, where the temperature dropped to -8.3 degrees.

"We have never been open so early," says the Winterswijk Ice Association (WIJV), reports the NOS.

Skaters who want to be there should not wait too long, says Van Prooije in an interview with NOS. "If we are open until 11 a.m., we will be very happy about that." According to NOS, the ice master is proud that it is possible to skate for a few hours so early in the year: "We have never been open so early."