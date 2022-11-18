The additional shelters municipalities arrange in the wintertime to provide a warm place for people without a home will open up in the four largest cities of the Netherlands this weekend. Meteorologists have predicted cold weather, especially at night, across the country. For many on Friday it may already have felt like it was 0 degrees Celsius, while the overnight period into Saturday will see the thermometer dip below freezing slightly. The following overnight could see low temperatures of around -5 degrees.

The GGD municipal health services believe it is not reasonable for people to sleep outside in such circumstances. The criterion is when the meteorological conditions combine so that the perceived temperature makes it feel as if it is 0 degrees or lower.

Amsterdam shelter only open temporarily for now

In Amsterdam, homeless people can go to the shelter from Friday evening through Monday morning. They can report to the facility at Transformatorweg 6 in the Sloterdijk district between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to receive a bed, shower, hot meal and breakfast.

This reception is free. The regular winter shelter in the capital will only open on 1 December.

Rotterdam and Utrecht more flexible

Rotterdam reported that the winter shelter will also open there on Friday evening, but could not yet say when it would close again.

There are several locations for those seeking a winter shelter in Utrecht, both during the day and in the evening. These include the Tussenvoorziening shelter and the Salvation Army.

More services readied in The Hague

In The Hague, the location on Rooseboomstraat in the Bezuidenhout district will stay open during the cold weekend. Extra care will be offered there in addition to the regular winter shelter, which has been provided since 1 November in the former Haga Hospital / Red Cross Hospital.

Over the course of Sunday, the cold air is less likely to blanket the Netherlands. Temperatures should range from 4 to 8 degrees.

