Thursday morning saw the busiest morning rush hour so far this year. At 8:00 a.m., the travelers' association ANWB noted 940 kilometers of traffic jams on Dutch roads, a record for the morning rush hour this year. By 8:45 a.m., there were 159 traffic jams covering 875 kilometers.

A combination of rain and the expected traffic will make Thursday’s morning and evening rush hours extremely busy, the Rijkswaterstaat warned on Twitter. “It is wise, if possible, to work from home or travel outside rush hour,” the public works department said.

Travelers’ association ANWB also warned of hectic rush hours. The roads were getting crowded early in the morning. By 7:15 a.m., the ANWB reported 59 traffic jams covering 278 kilometers of Dutch roads.

Thursday will be cloudy and wet, with a strong south-to-southwest wind, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums will be around 11 degrees in most places, though some areas in the northeast won’t see thermometers climb above 6 degrees.

The rainy weather will continue into next week. There’s a slight chance of snow in the northeast over the weekend.