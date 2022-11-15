The police are pleased that the Cabinet decided to ban nitrous oxide as a drug from January 1, but starting enforcement on that date is not feasible. That is what Willem Woelders, in charge of the drug portfolio at the police, said in response to the ban on Monday.

“We are in favor of the ban on laughing gas because it offers colleagues more tools to act against it. At the moment, it is only possible in municipalities that have made laughing gas punishable in the general regulations,” said Woelders. “The ban greatly assists the police in enforcement.”

At the same time, it will take some time before the police can enforce the ban, Woelders said. According to him, it will not be possible from January 1 because too much needs to be arranged. The police are currently researching how laughing gas can be detected in breathing air. And the police need to figure out how to safely transport and destroy confiscated nitrous oxide.

Woelders: “We try as much as possible to align with existing procedures for seized drugs, but we are faced with a challenge. Laughing gas is the first gaseous drug. It is a dangerous substance that affects the ozone layer; it’s a greenhouse gas. That also means we must focus on creating safe working conditions.”

The police are working on a national plan to shape the ban's implementation.

The Branch Association for Responsible Laughing Gas Suppliers is disappointed by the ban, a spokesperson told NOS. "The Cabinet is disregarding the advice of the Council of State. We have made several attempts to maintain a dialogue. We will now have to take the matter to court."