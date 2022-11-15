Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said called reports of missile strikes and casualties in Poland a “serious” situation. “We’re in close contact with Poland and our other NATO Allies. It’s important now to establish exactly what has happened,” Rutte said in a brief statement on social media.

Polish media initially said two Russian missiles crossed over the Ukraine border and landed in Polish territory, killing at least two. Some reports stated that the situation involved a cruise missile, but Polish broadcaster Radio Zet said that it was "most likely" debris from a missile that was struck by Ukrainian defenses.

Earlier, a senior US intelligence official, who remained anonymous, had confirmed the incident. The US Department of Defense, on the other hand, said it was not able to definitively say what happened. The United States called the reports of a possible Russian missile strike in Poland incredibly worrying. The State Department in Washington also said it was in contact with its allies, according to media outlets in the U.S.

Russia called the reports of a Russian missile strike in NATO member state Poland false, and said they were a deliberate provocation to further increase tensions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no Russian attacks have been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian border with Poland.

The incident is particularly sensitive because it happened in a NATO country. Members of the alliance are obliged to help each other in case of an attack. “We are monitoring the situation very closely.” Rutte said.

There were several explosions in a village near the border, allegedly caused by stray missiles that failed to hit a target during Tuesday's massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for an emergency session of his country’s security council. Another NATO member, Hungary, convened a meeting of its defense council.

According to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy, "Russian missiles hit Poland," which he called "a blow to collective security."

A NATO source said the alliance is in consultation with the government in Warsaw. “We are following up on these reports and are coordinating closely with our ally Poland,” said the alliance source.

Many NATO allies have condemned the incident on Polish territory. "Belgium stands with Poland. We are all part of the NATO family that is united more than ever and equipped to protect us all," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

NATO ally Latvia issued a strong reaction. "Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime," said Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks on Twitter.