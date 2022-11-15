Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra and his entire delegation were forced to take cover in a bomb shelter in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for approximately three hours. The air raid sirens went off during his visit to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. A dull blast was heard shortly after Hoekstra announced that the Netherlands planned to invest millions more euros into investigating war crimes in Ukraine.

When the delegation members were in a car after the visit to the Council, they again received a signal that missiles were on their way. They then headed for the shelter. Explosions could be heard again at around 3:30 p.m. local time even before they reached the air raid shelter.

A member of the delegation stated there was a confirmed missile strike in the area. A part of the electricity infrastructure may have been the target of the attack. Residential areas were struck by rockets, according to the mayor of Kyiv.

It once again shows what "criminal acts" Russian President Vladimir Putin is capable of, Hoekstra said. "There is only one answer to this and that is to continue to support Ukraine," he stated.

It is not clear whether Hoekstra will still meet Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky later on Tuesday. A meeting was originally planned.

According to the reporter, life on the street went on as usual during the air raid. Traffic kept moving and it did not seem like many people moved towards the bomb shelter.

The Netherlands will commit another 15 million euros to investigating war crimes in the country, Hoekstra said after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The money is intended in part for forensic investigations into war crimes carried out by military police and private organizations studying crimes for which Russia can be held accountable.

Koeleba thanked Hoekstra for the assistance. The Netherlands has been providing humanitarian and military support to the Ukrainian government since the start of the war in February. According to Koeleba, this good relationship offers the opportunity to enter into a "strategic partnership." He said his country still needs tanks with ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.

Hoekstra said that the Netherlands will continue to provide aid. "Putin can stop this war, but if he doesn't, we must continue to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom."

Prior to the missile strike, he also noted that the energy supply in Kyiv had been hard hit by Russian attacks using drones and missiles. The Cabinet last week said it would provide an extra 110 million euros to help Ukraine through the winter. Previously, 70 million euros had been pledged.

It is the second time since the war started in February that Hoekstra visited Kyiv. When he was there in May, he also had to go into a bomb shelter because of an air raid alarm. However, there were no explosions then. During that visit, he was with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, for a portion of the trip.