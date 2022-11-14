The wage gap between men and women who work for the government decreased a bit, though men still earn more. In the business sector, the salary difference remained the same as two years ago, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported based on hourly wages.

Every two years, CBS charts the state of the gender wage gap in the Netherlands. It now shows that women employed by the government have come closer to their male colleagues in salary. However, their average hourly wage is still 2 euros per hour less than men, which is equal to about 6 percent. Two years ago, it was still 8 percent.

Little has changed in the past two years concerning the wage gap in the corporate sector. Women there earn 5 euros per hour or 19 percent less than men with comparable jobs, age, experience, and education level.

Different figures apply to managers. In 2008, female managers in government service earned 3 euros less per hour than their male colleagues. According to CBS, that specific wage gap has been eliminated. In the business world, however, women managers still earn significantly less. Since 2008, the wage gap has decreased by 1 euro per hour, but women still earn almost 20 percent less than their male colleagues.

CBS also looked at the different types of contracts for the first time. That showed that the wage difference between men and women with a permanent contract is more significant than between those with a temporary contract. That applies to both the government and the corporate world.

The statistics office published these figures one day after women started working unpaid. According to the trade union FNV, with an average gender wage gap of 13 percent, women are effectively working for free for the remaining weeks of this year.